Corsicana & Co. Acquires Shares of 620 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

