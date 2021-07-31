Corsicana & Co. Invests $120,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

