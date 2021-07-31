Corsicana & Co. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.87 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

