Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $227.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

