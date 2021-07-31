Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 4,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

