Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises 5.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.00. 549,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,348. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

