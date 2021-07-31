Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Wayfair (NYSE:W) Critical Survey

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coupang and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.26 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 1.78 $185.00 million $2.14 112.79

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coupang and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 Wayfair 3 8 17 0 2.50

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $333.70, indicating a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Coupang.

Summary

Wayfair beats Coupang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

