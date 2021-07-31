Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.780 EPS.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.