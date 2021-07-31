Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVLG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $351.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 540,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

