CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPSH opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of 327.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.