Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crawford United stock remained flat at $$34.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRAWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

