Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CVAS remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Creative Vistas has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Creative Vistas

Creative Vistas, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades.

