Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $194.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $178.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

