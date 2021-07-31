Credit Suisse Group Raises CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $161.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 341,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.