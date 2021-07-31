Credit Suisse Group Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $298.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $308.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.