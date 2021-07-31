Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.