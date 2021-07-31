Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

