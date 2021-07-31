Credit Suisse Group Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

CHRW opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

