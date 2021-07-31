Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

