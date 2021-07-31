Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

A number of analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Criteo alerts:

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,359. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06. Criteo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.