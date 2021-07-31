Critical Comparison: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) versus Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evofem Biosciences and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 975.58%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 481.26%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and ProQR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $450,000.00 196.53 -$142.31 million ($1.56) -0.55 ProQR Therapeutics $10.80 million 24.31 -$53.19 million ($1.06) -4.93

ProQR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences N/A -564.95% -120.88% ProQR Therapeutics N/A -68.26% -43.67%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. It has a collaboration agreement with National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc. to educate oncology community about Phexxi. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

