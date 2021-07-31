Critical Survey: Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals and Silver Star Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Silver Star Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.58 $7.70 million $0.05 95.40 Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Star Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Silver Star Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38% Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Silver Star Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Silver Star Energy

Silver Star Energy, Inc. explores and develops oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The company holds interest in the Evi prospect in northern Alberta; and interests in the Verdigris Lake prospect located in southeastern Alberta, Canada. It also owns interest in the North Franklin prospect located in Sacramento county, California. Silver Star Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Movito Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Silver Star Energy, Inc. in December 2003. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

