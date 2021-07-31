Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82. Croda International has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

