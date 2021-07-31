CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE CRY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

