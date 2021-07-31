CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Releases Earnings Results

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. CryoLife updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 263,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,399. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.