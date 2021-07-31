Cryptobuyer (XPT) Market Cap Hits $143,814.58

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $143,814.58 and approximately $523.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

