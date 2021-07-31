CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 60,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,750. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 31,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

