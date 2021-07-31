CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CSWI opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

