CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €56.90 ($66.94) and last traded at €57.04 ($67.11). Approximately 55,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.46 ($68.78).

EVD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.70.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

