CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. CubeSmart updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

