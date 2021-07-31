CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 2849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

