Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 15,963 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

