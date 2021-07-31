Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,415 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

