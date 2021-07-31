Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE:RL opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

