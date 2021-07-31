Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AG stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

