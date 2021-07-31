Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,104 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA opened at $105.45 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

