Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

