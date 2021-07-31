Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

