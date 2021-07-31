Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 187,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

