Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CUBI. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. 265,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

