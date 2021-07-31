Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.26

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 3780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

