Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,663. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

