Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $67.87. 10,007,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,935. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

