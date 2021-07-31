Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,789 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 70.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 176,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 14,394,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

