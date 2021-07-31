Cypress Capital Group Sells 387 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,507. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.