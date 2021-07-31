D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,130 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

