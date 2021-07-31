D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,303 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of TRP opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

