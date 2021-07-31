D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 427,177 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 427,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $43,639,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

