D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 30,597 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Blackbaud worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $85,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,876. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.33 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.