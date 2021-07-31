D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.